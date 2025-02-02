Left Menu

India Clinches Second Consecutive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Title

India's U-19 Women's team won their second successive T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa. Key performances from all-rounder Trisha and spinner Shukla played a pivotal role. The Indian squad remained unbeaten, showcasing a robust youth structure. Vice-captain Chalke sealed the final triumph with a decisive boundary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:11 IST
India Clinches Second Consecutive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's U-19 Women's team has showcased its cricketing prowess yet again by clinching their second consecutive T20 World Cup title. The squad accomplished this feat with a dominant nine-wicket victory over South Africa, underlining an extraordinary youth development system.

The Indian team, led by standout performances from all-rounder Gongadi Trisha and spinner Aayushi Shukla, concluded their World Cup campaign without dropping a single match. Trisha's unbeaten innings of 44 runs, alongside a remarkable 3/15 bowling stat, was instrumental in the triumph.

Vice-captain Sanika Chalke sealed the win with a powerful shot to the boundary, sparking celebrations among the young Indian team. India's comprehensive victory illustrates their growing stature in women's cricket on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025