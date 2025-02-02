India Clinches Second Consecutive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Title
India's U-19 Women's team won their second successive T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa. Key performances from all-rounder Trisha and spinner Shukla played a pivotal role. The Indian squad remained unbeaten, showcasing a robust youth structure. Vice-captain Chalke sealed the final triumph with a decisive boundary.
India's U-19 Women's team has showcased its cricketing prowess yet again by clinching their second consecutive T20 World Cup title. The squad accomplished this feat with a dominant nine-wicket victory over South Africa, underlining an extraordinary youth development system.
The Indian team, led by standout performances from all-rounder Gongadi Trisha and spinner Aayushi Shukla, concluded their World Cup campaign without dropping a single match. Trisha's unbeaten innings of 44 runs, alongside a remarkable 3/15 bowling stat, was instrumental in the triumph.
Vice-captain Sanika Chalke sealed the win with a powerful shot to the boundary, sparking celebrations among the young Indian team. India's comprehensive victory illustrates their growing stature in women's cricket on the global stage.
