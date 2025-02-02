Left Menu

India's Dominant Davis Cup Triumph over Togo: A Clean 4-0 Sweep

India secured its place in the Davis Cup World Group I by decisively defeating Togo 4-0. N Sriram Balaji, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, and debutant Karan Singh displayed commendable performances, clinching victories that underscored India's tennis prowess. Youngster Karan Singh showcased poise and skill in his debut match.

India delivered an impressive performance, clinching a 4-0 victory against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie on Sunday. The win not only emphasized India's tennis strength but also secured its position in the prestigious league.

Leading 2-0 from previous matches, the Indian team needed just one win out of the three remaining games to guarantee their place. N Sriram Balaji and debutant Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli swiftly took advantage, defeating Togo's replacements M'lapa Tingou Akomolo and Hod'abalo Isak Padio in just 57 minutes with scores of 6-2, 6-1 at DLTA Complex.

Following the doubles win, Karan Singh made a noteworthy singles debut by defeating his opponent 6-2, 6-3. Coached by Aditya Sachdeva, the 21-year-old demonstrated commendable composure and skill, ensuring a comprehensive victory for India. The tie concluded without the final singles match, affirming India's dominance.

