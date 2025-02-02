India's Dominant Davis Cup Triumph over Togo: A Clean 4-0 Sweep

India delivered an impressive performance, clinching a 4-0 victory against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie on Sunday. The win not only emphasized India's tennis strength but also secured its position in the prestigious league.

Leading 2-0 from previous matches, the Indian team needed just one win out of the three remaining games to guarantee their place. N Sriram Balaji and debutant Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli swiftly took advantage, defeating Togo's replacements M'lapa Tingou Akomolo and Hod'abalo Isak Padio in just 57 minutes with scores of 6-2, 6-1 at DLTA Complex.

Following the doubles win, Karan Singh made a noteworthy singles debut by defeating his opponent 6-2, 6-3. Coached by Aditya Sachdeva, the 21-year-old demonstrated commendable composure and skill, ensuring a comprehensive victory for India. The tie concluded without the final singles match, affirming India's dominance.

