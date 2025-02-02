Manchester United Signs Danish Defender Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United made headlines with its acquisition of Danish defender Patrick Dorgu, marking the first signing under coach Ruben Amorim's tenure. The young talent, brought in from Lecce for a reported 30 million euros, is expected to bolster the team's attacking capabilities on the left flank.

Dorgu, known for his versatility as an attacking wing back, aligns perfectly with Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 formation, a setup he aims to refine at United. The promising 20-year-old has committed to the club with a contract running until June 2030, still subject to visa and registration processes.

Jason Wilcox, United's technical director, expressed enthusiasm over Dorgu's skill set, highlighting his blend of defensive prowess and offensive potential. Dorgu's arrival is anticipated to introduce dynamic changes, addressing gaps left by previous players who struggled to fit into the wing-back role.

(With inputs from agencies.)