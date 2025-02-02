Srihari Nataraj Leads Karnataka's Golden Surge at National Games

Olympic swimmer Srihari Nataraj emerged as a standout performer for Karnataka, securing his fifth gold medal in the 100m backstroke at the 38th National Games. Nataraj's triumph tied him with rising star Dhinidhi Desinghu, although Desinghu settled for silver this time after previously clinching five golds.

Sunday also saw Delhi keeping pace with Karnataka, each netting two gold medals from the swimming competitions. Nataraj completed his race in 56.26 seconds, narrowly defeating teammate Akash, who clocked 56.36 seconds. Rishabh of Maharashtra captured the bronze with a time of 56.80 seconds.

Tamil Nadu's Benedicton commanded attention by setting a new national record in the men's 50m butterfly with a swift 24.39 seconds, earning the gold. Meanwhile, athletes from Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Gujarat contributed to the treasure trove of medals on an eventful day.

(With inputs from agencies.)