Jamshedpur FC's Riveting Triumph Over FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 3-1 in the ISL 2024-25, moving to second place with 34 points. Goals by Lazar Cirkovic, Javi Siverio, and Mobashir Rahman secured the win. FC Goa's Ayush Dev Chhetri managed a single goal. Jamshedpur's strategic player switch turned the game in their favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling match of the Indian Super League 2024-25, Jamshedpur FC surged past FC Goa with a decisive 3-1 victory, climbing to second place on the leaderboard with 34 points.

The game started energetically, with Jamshedpur FC's Lazar Cirkovic delivering a stunning shot in the 34th minute, securing an early lead. Before the halftime whistle, Javi Siverio extended the lead after a dazzling play involving Mohammed Sanan, who tricked his way past the defense.

FC Goa responded with a swift goal from Ayush Dev Chhetri, yet the impact of midfielder Mobashir Rahman proved pivotal. Substituting in the 58th minute, Rahman invigorated his side, setting up a crucial corner that led to the third goal, sealing the victory for Jamshedpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

