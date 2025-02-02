Jamshedpur FC's Riveting Triumph Over FC Goa

In a compelling match of the Indian Super League 2024-25, Jamshedpur FC surged past FC Goa with a decisive 3-1 victory, climbing to second place on the leaderboard with 34 points.

The game started energetically, with Jamshedpur FC's Lazar Cirkovic delivering a stunning shot in the 34th minute, securing an early lead. Before the halftime whistle, Javi Siverio extended the lead after a dazzling play involving Mohammed Sanan, who tricked his way past the defense.

FC Goa responded with a swift goal from Ayush Dev Chhetri, yet the impact of midfielder Mobashir Rahman proved pivotal. Substituting in the 58th minute, Rahman invigorated his side, setting up a crucial corner that led to the third goal, sealing the victory for Jamshedpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)