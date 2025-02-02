Gabriel's On-Field Revenge Against Haaland
In a heated Premier League clash, Arsenal's Gabriel took a moment to celebrate in front of Manchester City's Erling Haaland as a form of payback for a past altercation. This incident highlighted the ongoing rivalry between the two players, capturing attention on the Premier League's social media.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Arsenal's Gabriel seized a moment to celebrate in front of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, reigniting tensions in a Premier League match. This gesture came after Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal the lead, responding to a previous altercation between the two players earlier this season.
In their first league meeting on Sept. 22, Haaland had thrown the ball at Gabriel during a tense moment. This ongoing rivalry continued to unfold on the field, as more than four months later, the animosity remained palpable.
The Premier League highlighted this incident on its social media, describing it as the latest installment in the 'Haaland vs. Gabriel' saga, further capturing fan interest. At halftime, Arsenal was leading 1-0.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arsenal
- Gabriel
- Erling Haaland
- Premier League
- football
- rivalry
- celebration
- sports
- social media
- match
ALSO READ
Racism in Spanish Football: An Ongoing Challenge
Record Thrashings, Top Spots, and New Coaching Hires in Asian Football
Ceasefire Sparks Celebration and Reflection: A Complex Reprieve in the Gaza Conflict
Mahakumbh 2023: A Global Celebration of India's Cultural Grandeur
Spring Festival Celebration: Capture the Beauty of Yunnan