Gabriel's On-Field Revenge Against Haaland

In a heated Premier League clash, Arsenal's Gabriel took a moment to celebrate in front of Manchester City's Erling Haaland as a form of payback for a past altercation. This incident highlighted the ongoing rivalry between the two players, capturing attention on the Premier League's social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:40 IST
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal's Gabriel seized a moment to celebrate in front of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, reigniting tensions in a Premier League match. This gesture came after Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal the lead, responding to a previous altercation between the two players earlier this season.

In their first league meeting on Sept. 22, Haaland had thrown the ball at Gabriel during a tense moment. This ongoing rivalry continued to unfold on the field, as more than four months later, the animosity remained palpable.

The Premier League highlighted this incident on its social media, describing it as the latest installment in the 'Haaland vs. Gabriel' saga, further capturing fan interest. At halftime, Arsenal was leading 1-0.

