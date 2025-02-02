Left Menu

Davis Cup Drama: France, Spain Lead the Charge

France and Spain advanced in the Davis Cup qualifiers, securing wins in their doubles matches. France will face Croatia next, while Spain will play Denmark. Canada faces a tough challenge against Hungary, and Belgium leads Chile after a crucial doubles victory. The competition continues with 26 teams vying for September's second round.

France and Spain emerged victorious in their respective doubles matches during the Davis Cup's first qualifying round, paving their way forward on Sunday. The French duo, facing Brazil, rebounded after an initial setback to clinch victory, thus advancing to a much-anticipated face-off against Croatia in the next round.

Spain, meanwhile, strengthened their lead against Switzerland, thanks in part to a winning performance from longtime friends Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar. Their victory established an unassailable lead, setting them up for a meeting with Denmark in the upcoming matches of the prestigious tennis tournament.

Elsewhere, the Canadian team faces an uphill battle, trailing 2-0 to Hungary. As Belgium edges ahead of Chile following a pivotal doubles win, the competition's intensity surges, with 26 teams striving to secure their spots for the second round in September.

