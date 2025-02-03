Left Menu

Boca Juniors Clinch First Apertura Win

Boca Juniors triumphed in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura season by defeating Huracan 2-1 at home. After draws in their previous matches, Boca excelled in the first half with Edinson Cavani scoring. Despite a VAR-reviewed equalizer by Huracan, Miguel Merentiel assisted Carlos Palacios for the winning goal in the second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:00 IST
Boca Juniors has achieved their inaugural win in this season's Argentine Primera Division's Apertura by narrowly defeating Huracan 2-1 at home. The victory follows consecutive draws against Argentinos Juniors and Union.

The match saw Boca taking an early lead in the 19th minute when Edinson Cavani scored from a free-kick. Huracan responded with an equalizer via Marco Pellegrino's header, confirmed after a VAR check for potential obstruction.

In the latter half, Boca's persistent attack was rewarded when Miguel Merentiel delivered an assist that allowed Carlos Palacios to net the decisive goal at the 68-minute mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

