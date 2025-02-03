Boca Juniors Clinch First Apertura Win
Boca Juniors triumphed in the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura season by defeating Huracan 2-1 at home. After draws in their previous matches, Boca excelled in the first half with Edinson Cavani scoring. Despite a VAR-reviewed equalizer by Huracan, Miguel Merentiel assisted Carlos Palacios for the winning goal in the second half.
The match saw Boca taking an early lead in the 19th minute when Edinson Cavani scored from a free-kick. Huracan responded with an equalizer via Marco Pellegrino's header, confirmed after a VAR check for potential obstruction.
In the latter half, Boca's persistent attack was rewarded when Miguel Merentiel delivered an assist that allowed Carlos Palacios to net the decisive goal at the 68-minute mark.
