Boca Juniors Clinch First Apertura Win

Boca Juniors has achieved their inaugural win in this season's Argentine Primera Division's Apertura by narrowly defeating Huracan 2-1 at home. The victory follows consecutive draws against Argentinos Juniors and Union.

The match saw Boca taking an early lead in the 19th minute when Edinson Cavani scored from a free-kick. Huracan responded with an equalizer via Marco Pellegrino's header, confirmed after a VAR check for potential obstruction.

In the latter half, Boca's persistent attack was rewarded when Miguel Merentiel delivered an assist that allowed Carlos Palacios to net the decisive goal at the 68-minute mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)