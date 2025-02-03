Left Menu

Mix-Up in Abu Dhabi Open: Kasatkina's Nationality Blunder Sparks Controversy

The Abu Dhabi Open mistakenly listed Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina as Spanish during its draw ceremony, leading to speculation about a nationality change. Kasatkina, who competes as a neutral athlete due to geopolitical restrictions, remains Russian. The event's organizers have issued an apology for the administrative error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:46 IST
Mix-Up in Abu Dhabi Open: Kasatkina's Nationality Blunder Sparks Controversy

The Abu Dhabi Open has faced backlash after mistakenly listing world number 11 tennis player Daria Kasatkina as Spanish during its tournament draw. The erroneous display prompted rumors about a nationality shift, which her team promptly denied.

Despite the administrative mix-up, Kasatkina has been competing as a neutral athlete, given the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from playing under their flags since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The tournament officials have apologized for the mistake, emphasizing it was solely an administrative blunder.

Living in Dubai and training in Spain, Kasatkina has not returned to Russia for over two years. A vocal critic of the Ukraine conflict and an LGBTQ+ advocate, her team stressed that any suggestion of nationality change could have severe repercussions from Russian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025