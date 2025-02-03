Left Menu

Michael Bevan Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Cricket legend Michael Bevan, known for his exceptional limited-overs play, has been inducted into Australia's Cricket Hall of Fame. Renowned as an ODI specialist, Bevan's cricketing artistry during his career has gained him widespread acclaim and continues to be celebrated by fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

Michael Bevan (Photo: @ICC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Australia

Michael Bevan, regarded as one of the finest limited-overs batsmen in cricket history, has been honored with inclusion in the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Cricket Australia praised Bevan as "one of the best finishers the game has ever seen" in a congratulatory post on platform X.

Nicknamed Australia's 'Picasso in Pyjamas,' Bevan excelled in the ODI format with an impressive record of 6,912 runs across 232 matches at an average of 53.58. His prowess placed him among the greatest one-day batters of his time, and he played pivotal roles in Australia's 1999 and 2003 World Cup victories.

Reflecting on his career, Bevan expressed gratitude for being able to play a sport he adored and for being part of a golden era in Australian cricket. His recognition comes after Cricket Australia's revised criteria that now include players based on their unique contributions to the game, highlighting his impact on one-day cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

