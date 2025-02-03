Left Menu

ICC Champions Trophy Tour Reaches Iconic Indian Landmarks

The ICC Champions Trophy tour concluded in India, showcasing the prized trophy across Mumbai and Bengaluru. The trophy was on display at various landmarks and significant locations before the upcoming tournament's commencement in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:08 IST
The ICC Champions Trophy made its Indian journey, captivating cricket fans across the cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru. As part of the tour, which precedes the tournament from February 19 to March 9, the trophy was proudly displayed at iconic venues and city landmarks.

In Mumbai, the tour included stops at famous sites such as the Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, and the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. These visits coincided with celebrations marking half a century of the legendary Wankhede Stadium.

Bengaluru also played host to the trophy, with appearances at notable spots including the Bengaluru Palace and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, adding to the city's excitement ahead of the looming cricket showpiece.

