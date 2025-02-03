Left Menu

Jenni Hermoso's Stand: A Shocking Kiss and Its Impact on Women's Sport

Jenni Hermoso, a Spanish women's World Cup winner, testified against former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales in a case that highlights sexism in sport. She stated she did not consent to the kiss he gave her, sparking national outrage. The incident overshadowed Spain's historic World Cup victory.

Jenni Hermoso, celebrated as a World Cup winner, confronted former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales during a landmark trial on Monday. Hermoso declared that she had not consented to the kiss seen by millions during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Australia, sparking a national furor over sexism in sports.

The 34-year-old athlete recalled the incident as a blemish on a joyous day. Rubiales, accused of sexual assault, denies the charges, labeling himself a scapegoat. Under intense scrutiny at Madrid's High Court, Hermoso firmly stated, "Never," when asked if the kiss was consensual, detailing how Rubiales' actions left her feeling disrespected.

The unfolding scandal has overshadowed Spain's first women's World Cup victory, igniting a broader dialogue on sexism and equity in sports. The prosecution seeks a 2.5-year prison sentence for Rubiales, as the case spotlights efforts within Spanish female sports circles to secure equality with their male counterparts.

