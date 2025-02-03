Indian Stars Shine Bright in ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Dream Team

In a remarkable development for Indian cricket, four players from India have been spotlighted in the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup's Team of the Tournament. Gongadi Trisha, crowned as Player of the Tournament, performed exceptionally, securing 309 runs, which was significantly higher than any competitor.

Trisha's outstanding performance peaked in the final, where she played an instrumental role by taking three wickets for 15 runs and subsequently scoring an unbeaten 44 as India clinched victory. Her dynamic partnership with fellow team member G Kamalini, who amassed 143 runs during the tournament, proved crucial.

Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma also made their mark, with Sharma taking a phenomenal 17 wickets, establishing her as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Their efforts were part of a broader set of standout performances that included other international players, forming a diverse and competitive Team of the Tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)