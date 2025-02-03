RCB Strengthens Squad with Strategic Replacements and Key Acquisitions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have strategically bolstered their line-up for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 by introducing Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross. According to the official WPL statement, Devine and Cross will not participate due to personal reasons.

Australian all-rounder Heather Graham and her compatriot Kim Garth join RCB, each signing for INR 30 Lakh. Graham, with experience in 5 T20Is, has claimed 8 wickets, while Garth brings extensive international exposure, having played 59 T20Is, 56 ODIs, and 4 Tests. Garth previously played for Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

Meanwhile, RCB's strategy during the WPL mini-auction reinforced their standing as the defending champions, focusing on domestic players offering versatility and depth. Highlight of RCB's acquisitions include leg-spin all-rounder Prema Rawat, purchased for Rs 1.2 crore, and pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each for Rs 10 lakh.

Entering the auction with a wallet of Rs 3.25 crore for four slots, RCB targeted promising domestic talent to enhance their core team, ensuring a dynamic and balanced squad. RCB's head coach Luke Williams noted adaptability as a critical strategic element, given variable match conditions.

The coach praised scouts for their thorough evaluations, emphasizing Prema Rawat's control as a wrist spinner as crucial to the team's spin strategy. He also highlighted the adaptability the pace-bowling all-rounders afford in managing diverse match scenarios.

RCB, aiming to maintain dominance in the upcoming season, also traded for England's top-order batter, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, known for her steady performance under pressure. The team aims to continue their success, building on impressive past performances from players like Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil in securing titles.

