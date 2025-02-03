Paving the Path to a Sports-Driven India

India is on a mission to thrust sports into the limelight of national progress, and the recently published 'Sports-Forward Nation' report showcases a roadmap to achieving this ambitious goal. Curated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Sports and Society Accelerator, the report identifies crucial elements like commerce, technology, and societal impact as the foundation for developing a robust sports ecosystem.

The document underscores the achievements and methodologies within the Indian sports domain, emphasizing accessibility from grassroots levels to elite stages. It paints a promising picture of commercially viable sports competitions and a burgeoning sports tech landscape, detailed via numerous case studies, as spearheaded by RCB's initiative, according to a press release.

Leveraging a landmark dialogue at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, the report benefits from insights by experts including India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and Olympians like Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra. It emphasizes a unified vision for sport as a tool for national building, aiming towards a vibrant sports-inclusive society by 2047.

