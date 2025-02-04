Left Menu

Skiing Legends Shiffrin and Vonn Set to Make History at World Championships

U.S. alpine skiing champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn aim to add to their illustrious records at the upcoming world championships in Saalbach. Shiffrin hopes to surpass the medal record with two more wins, while Vonn, returning from retirement, eyes next year's Olympics. Strong competitors from Croatia, Italy, and Switzerland are also in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:01 IST
Skiing Legends Shiffrin and Vonn Set to Make History at World Championships

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, storied champions of U.S. alpine skiing, have their sights set on further glory as the world championships approach in Saalbach. Shiffrin, with 99 World Cup wins, is on the brink of making history by becoming the most decorated world championship skier.

Having won 14 medals, including a record seven golds, Shiffrin is recovering from an injury and preparing to push her limits once again. Meanwhile, Vonn has come out of retirement, aiming for future Olympic success. Both skiers face formidable challenges, especially from Croatian and Italian competitors who have shown exceptional form.

As the championships unfold, skiing enthusiasts will watch closely to see if these icons can cement their legacies. The event features 11 gold medals across multiple disciplines, providing ample opportunity for Shiffrin and Vonn to etch their names deeper into the annals of sporting history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025