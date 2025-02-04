Las Vegas Grand Prix Reschedules for U.S. TV Audience Boost

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to dazzle fans with a revised schedule this November. The race will kick off two hours earlier than previously planned, a move designed to capture a larger U.S. television audience, according to the FIA.

With the race now starting at 8pm local time on November 22, and the qualifying round on November 21, the new timing promises to be more compatible for American viewers, especially those on the east coast.

However, European viewers face a 4 a.m. UK time start. Local organisers have adjusted the timing based on feedback from previous races, seeking to enhance fan engagement and exploration opportunities in Las Vegas.

(With inputs from agencies.)