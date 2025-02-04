Left Menu

Las Vegas Grand Prix Reschedules for U.S. TV Audience Boost

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, set for November, will start two hours earlier to enhance its appeal to U.S. TV viewers. The event, scheduled for 8pm local time, aims to cater better to American audiences while challenging European viewers with a 4 a.m. UK time start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:32 IST
Las Vegas Grand Prix Reschedules for U.S. TV Audience Boost

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to dazzle fans with a revised schedule this November. The race will kick off two hours earlier than previously planned, a move designed to capture a larger U.S. television audience, according to the FIA.

With the race now starting at 8pm local time on November 22, and the qualifying round on November 21, the new timing promises to be more compatible for American viewers, especially those on the east coast.

However, European viewers face a 4 a.m. UK time start. Local organisers have adjusted the timing based on feedback from previous races, seeking to enhance fan engagement and exploration opportunities in Las Vegas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025