Al-Ain's Title Defence Crumbles in Asian Champions League Exit

Holders Al-Ain experienced a disheartening exit from the Asian Champions League on Monday, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Qatar's Al-Rayyan. This loss extinguishes the United Arab Emirates team's aspirations of reaching the last 16, with one group game remaining.

Al-Ain had initially taken a lead with a goal from Alejandro Romero, but second-half strikes from Mahmout Trezeguet and Roger Guedes turned the tide against them. The team needed a victory to keep alive their slim hopes of advancing to the knockout phase.

This disappointing campaign marks Al-Ain's fifth defeat in seven matches. Their performance starkly contrasts with their triumph nine months ago when they captured the continental title. The club now finds itself at the bottom of the 12-team league table, signaling a premature end to their journey.

