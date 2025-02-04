Left Menu

Saints Controversy: NFL Chief Defends Team Amid Scandal

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell endorsed New Orleans Saints officials amidst reports that they aided city Catholic leaders during a sexual abuse scandal fallout. Emails revealed a crisis-communications campaign by the team. Goodell confirmed it was a matter for the FBI, supporting owner Gayle Benson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 06:16 IST
Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed his support for New Orleans Saints leaders amid allegations that they assisted local Catholic leaders during the fallout from a sexual abuse scandal. An Associated Press investigation unearthed email evidence of a coordinated crisis-communications effort led by the team.

When questioned about a potential NFL investigation into these findings, Goodell responded that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the FBI. He maintained his backing of Saints owner Gayle Benson, who assumed control after Tom Benson's passing in 2018, citing her commitment as a corporate citizen.

The controversy arrives days before the Superdome hosts the Super Bowl, after undergoing a $560 million facelift. Goodell affirmed his belief that both local and national law enforcement agencies are handling the situation, asserting the team's limited supportive role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

