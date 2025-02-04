Saints Controversy: NFL Chief Defends Team Amid Scandal

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed his support for New Orleans Saints leaders amid allegations that they assisted local Catholic leaders during the fallout from a sexual abuse scandal. An Associated Press investigation unearthed email evidence of a coordinated crisis-communications effort led by the team.

When questioned about a potential NFL investigation into these findings, Goodell responded that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the FBI. He maintained his backing of Saints owner Gayle Benson, who assumed control after Tom Benson's passing in 2018, citing her commitment as a corporate citizen.

The controversy arrives days before the Superdome hosts the Super Bowl, after undergoing a $560 million facelift. Goodell affirmed his belief that both local and national law enforcement agencies are handling the situation, asserting the team's limited supportive role.

