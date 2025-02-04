Left Menu

Everton Acquires Midfield Dynamo Carlos Alcaraz

Everton Football Club has signed Carlos Alcaraz, an Argentine midfielder, from Flamengo on a loan deal with an option to buy. Alcaraz, who previously played for Southampton and Racing Club, expressed eagerness about joining Everton. He has made notable achievements in the Argentine league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 06:56 IST
Everton Football Club has announced the acquisition of Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo on a loan deal set to last until the end of the season, with an option to purchase.

Alcaraz, who previously joined Southampton before making a move to Serie A side Juventus, has become the first signing under new coach David Moyes. The 22-year-old shared his excitement in an interview with Evertontv, stating his eagerness to join training sessions and meet the fans at Goodison Park.

The promising midfielder began his career with Racing Club and was instrumental in their 2022 Argentine Champions Trophy victory, famously scoring the winner against Boca Juniors. At Flamengo, he scored three goals and made two assists in 19 matches.

