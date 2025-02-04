Everton Acquires Midfield Dynamo Carlos Alcaraz

Everton Football Club has announced the acquisition of Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo on a loan deal set to last until the end of the season, with an option to purchase.

Alcaraz, who previously joined Southampton before making a move to Serie A side Juventus, has become the first signing under new coach David Moyes. The 22-year-old shared his excitement in an interview with Evertontv, stating his eagerness to join training sessions and meet the fans at Goodison Park.

The promising midfielder began his career with Racing Club and was instrumental in their 2022 Argentine Champions Trophy victory, famously scoring the winner against Boca Juniors. At Flamengo, he scored three goals and made two assists in 19 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)