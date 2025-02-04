Dimuth Karunaratne: A Farewell After 100 Tests

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne has announced his retirement from international cricket, set to take place after his landmark 100th Test match against Australia. This Test series marks the culmination of a nearly 14-year career for one of Sri Lanka's most successful batsmen.

Karunaratne, aged 36, has built an impressive record over his cricket tenure, accumulating 7,172 runs at an average just under 40. His achievements include 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries in Test cricket, and contributing significantly in 50 ODIs. His career took a meaningful shape since his debut in 2008, demonstrating consistent performance until recent times.

Highlighting challenges such as fewer bilateral Test series and the difficulty to maintain form, Karunaratne expressed satisfaction with his accomplishments. He plans to relocate to Australia with his family and retire officially after his 100th Test match. His decision comes after discussions with fellow senior players, emphasizing a strategic approach to team succession.

(With inputs from agencies.)