Anmol Kharb Shines at National Games with Spectacular Gold Win

Anmol Kharb, the promising young shuttler from Haryana, continued her impressive form by clinching the gold medal in the women's singles final at the 38th National Games. She defeated the tournament's top seed, Anupama Upadhyaya, in straight sets with scores of 21-16, 22-20.

The 18-year-old's triumph adds another milestone to her burgeoning career, having been part of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asia Team Championships, and her past achievements at the Guwahati Masters and internationally in Belgium and Poland.

Elsewhere, the mixed doubles final saw Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath secure victory against Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang, while Nithin HV and Prakash Raj S dominated the men's doubles. Expectations now turn to the men's singles final featuring top seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran.

