Left Menu

Dimuth Karunaratne: The End of an Era in Sri Lankan Cricket

Former Sri Lanka test captain Dimuth Karunaratne will retire after his 100th match against Australia in Galle. He made his debut in 2012, amassing 7,172 runs and scoring 16 centuries. Karunaratne plans to transition into coaching, marking the end of a distinguished cricketing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:45 IST
Dimuth Karunaratne: The End of an Era in Sri Lankan Cricket
Dimuth Karunaratne

GALLE – Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka's former test captain and one of the formidable openers of his time, has announced his retirement following the second test match against Australia. The match marks Karunaratne's 100th test appearance, a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Karunaratne, who debuted in 2012 at the Galle International Stadium, has achieved 7,172 runs, with 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries in his career. Despite a recent dip in form, the 36-year-old cricketer realized it was the right moment to bow out, making way for younger talent in Sri Lanka's national team.

Reflecting on his career, Karunaratne expressed some regret at not reaching the 10,000 test-run mark but is optimistic about the future, with plans to transition into coaching after retirement. Australia's team currently leads the test series after a commanding victory in the opening game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025