Dimuth Karunaratne: The End of an Era in Sri Lankan Cricket

GALLE – Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka's former test captain and one of the formidable openers of his time, has announced his retirement following the second test match against Australia. The match marks Karunaratne's 100th test appearance, a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Karunaratne, who debuted in 2012 at the Galle International Stadium, has achieved 7,172 runs, with 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries in his career. Despite a recent dip in form, the 36-year-old cricketer realized it was the right moment to bow out, making way for younger talent in Sri Lanka's national team.

Reflecting on his career, Karunaratne expressed some regret at not reaching the 10,000 test-run mark but is optimistic about the future, with plans to transition into coaching after retirement. Australia's team currently leads the test series after a commanding victory in the opening game.

