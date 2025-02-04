Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Form: Key to India's ICC Champions Trophy Success

Suresh Raina emphasized the crucial roles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's ICC Champions Trophy journey. He noted Rohit's improved strike rate since the 2023 World Cup and highlighted the importance of India's spin department for the tournament, set to be played in Dubai next February.

Updated: 04-02-2025 15:08 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has stressed the importance of captain Rohit Sharma and veteran player Virat Kohli in India's upcoming ICC Champions Trophy campaign. The tournament is scheduled from February 19 to March 9, with India playing all their matches in Dubai under a hybrid model arrangement.

Raina highlighted Rohit's impressive strike rate, which has improved significantly since the ODI World Cup 2023, making him a key player in India's batting lineup. He also spoke about India's spin department, mentioning the effectiveness of Ravindra Jadeja and the potential role of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel on Dubai's pitches.

Additionally, Raina outlined the importance of the preceding ODI series against England, suggesting it would provide valuable preparation for the Indian players. He praised Rohit's aggressive captaincy and strategic use of bowlers, particularly noting his adeptness in utilizing them at crucial match moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

