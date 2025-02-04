Left Menu

Punjab FC Gear Up for Crucial Showdown Against Mohun Bagan

Punjab FC, aiming to make playoffs, faces league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the India Super League. Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis emphasizes focus and taking the fight to the top team. Key players Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak lead Punjab's challenge, while Mohun Bagan boasts formidable form and attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:57 IST
Punjab FC is set to continue its winning streak as it takes on the league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the upcoming India Super League match on Wednesday. Currently ninth with 23 points from 17 matches, Punjab FC aims to strengthen its playoff position.

The team, invigorated by a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC, leans heavily on players Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak. However, the suspension of Asmir Suljic necessitates strategic adjustments. Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis stresses the importance of consistent focus and execution of game plans as crucial elements for the match.

Mohun Bagan, sitting securely at the top with 43 points from 19 matches, remains unbeaten in five games. Acknowledging the formidable opposition, Punjab FC aims to capitalize on past performances and resolve to be clinical in offense and steadfast in defense against the Kolkata giants.

