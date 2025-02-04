Left Menu

Punjab FC Seeks Redemption Against Leaders Mohun Bagan in Crucial ISL Clash

Punjab FC faces Mohun Bagan, the league leaders, with aspirations of closing the playoff gap in the India Super League. With their recent win against Bengaluru FC, Punjab enters the match aiming for another strong performance, despite key player suspensions and challenges posed by Mohun Bagan's formidable form.

Updated: 04-02-2025 18:16 IST
Punjab FC during practice session (Image: Punjab FC). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab FC is gearing up to challenge the league leaders, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in an important India Super League showdown at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Currently sitting ninth in the league with 23 points from 17 games, Punjab aims to narrow the gap between themselves and the playoff contenders by pulling off an upset against Mohun Bagan, who securely top the standings with 43 points from 19 matches.

The Shers, boosted by their 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC thanks to an injury-time goal from Luka Majcen, are confident but aware of the formidable task ahead. Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis underscored the necessity of concentration and adhering to their strategic plans against a club that remains undefeated in their last five outings. Mohun Bagan's coach, Jose Francisco Molina, highlighted his team's need to capitalize on Punjab's defensive vulnerabilities while maintaining their defensive strategy that has earned 11 clean sheets this season.

Despite the odds, Punjab FC is motivated to leverage their previous experiences and success to deliver a resilient performance in Kolkata. Acknowledging Mohun Bagan's offensive prowess, including strikers Dimitri Petratos and Jamie Maclaren, Punjab's success hinges on their ability to tighten their defensive framework and seize any openings in their opponent's defenses. Both teams are eager to secure victory, making this encounter a highly anticipated clash in the league.

