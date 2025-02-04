Left Menu

Joao Felix: Milan's New Hope

AC Milan have signed Joao Felix on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the season. Previously joining Chelsea for £46 million, Felix struggled for playing time. At Milan, he reunites with coach Sergio Conceicao, aiming to make an impact in Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:05 IST
Joao Felix

AC Milan announced the signing of Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea on loan for the remainder of the season. The move comes after Felix's challenging stint at Chelsea, where he had limited playing time despite a promising start.

Felix, who joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for £46 million, found himself struggling for game time in the Premier League. Now, under the guidance of Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao at Milan, Felix aims to reignite his career and make a significant contribution.

Milan, currently eighth in the Serie A standings, has a crucial Coppa Italia quarter-final against AS Roma looming on Wednesday. Felix's arrival is seen as an opportunity for Milan to strengthen their squad as they seek success both domestically and in Europe.



