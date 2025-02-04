Celebrating Cricket Legends: The Human Side of Kohli and Rohit

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has called for empathy towards cricket giants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, noting that they are 'not robots' and deserve recognition for the joy and brilliance they brought during their prime.

Both players, currently facing a dip in form, have seen growing calls for their retirement following a 1-3 series defeat against Australia. However, Pietersen argues that players who have scored as consistently as Kohli and Sharma deserve more respect than being pushed towards retirement.

Drawing from his own experiences with criticism during his career, Pietersen stresses the importance of acknowledging the players as humans, who, despite occasional poor performances, have ultimately contributed positively to the sport and its fans. He insists that Kohli and Sharma have provided joy to many and should be celebrated for their contributions.

