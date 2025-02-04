Sauber's UK Expansion: A New Era for Audi's Formula One Ambitions

Sauber, the Swiss motorsport company, is making a significant move by planning to establish an engineering hub in England as part of their transformation into the Audi factory Formula One team by 2026.

The new UK base will be located in Bicester, Milton Keynes, or Silverstone, and aims to be operational by summer, reflecting the vibrant motorsport ecosystem in central England. Sauber has encountered challenges in persuading technical staff to relocate to their Hinwil headquarters from the UK's renowned 'Motorsport Valley'.

The expansion is a crucial component of the Audi F1 Project's long-term strategy to bolster technical capabilities and innovation. Sauber's decision to open a new facility aligns with their vision of creating a collaborative network between Hinwil and the UK, fostering partnerships with top experts and attracting local engineering talent. Sauber Motorsport Chief Mattia Binotto sees this initiative strengthening their position while Audi prepares its power unit in Germany amid upcoming engine rule changes in 2026.

