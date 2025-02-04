Sean Williams: Defying Time and Elevating Zimbabwean Cricket

Cricket veteran Sean Williams, at 38, is surpassing expectations by achieving new milestones. His extraordinary career, marked by his 20th-anniversary stint with Zimbabwe, continues to inspire.

Surpassing Jimmy Anderson's tenure, he now leads as the longest-serving player, with impressive averages of 45 and 38 in tests and ODIs, respectively. His recent records have soared, with averages hitting 81 and 51 since 2020. Even as captain, Williams shines with averages of 96 and 73.

Despite early career challenges in a turbulent cricket era, Williams reflects on transformative organizational support, a modern game plan, and is optimistic about Zimbabwe's future, notably aiming for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

