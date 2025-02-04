RCB's Bold New Strategy: Expansion Beyond the Cricket Pitch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has set its sights on expansion beyond cricket, choosing not to acquire teams in international leagues, said Rajesh Menon, the IPL franchise's chief operating officer. Instead, the team focuses on expanding its brand through merchandise and other business ventures globally.

Unlike other IPL teams that have invested in franchises across different countries, RCB remains one of the two teams without international cricket investments. Instead, it has acquired a Women's Premier League team and seeks growth outside traditional cricket avenues.

The team, prominent figures like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers have seen the playoffs multiple times without securing an IPL trophy. However, with strengthened management and strategic squad changes, RCB remains optimistic about future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)