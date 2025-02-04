Left Menu

RCB's Bold New Strategy: Expansion Beyond the Cricket Pitch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) focuses on expanding through merchandise and non-sporting avenues rather than owning international cricket teams. The IPL franchise acquired a Women's Premier League team in 2023 but does not plan international expansions in cricket leagues. Despite strong Men's team performance, an IPL title remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:03 IST
RCB's Bold New Strategy: Expansion Beyond the Cricket Pitch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has set its sights on expansion beyond cricket, choosing not to acquire teams in international leagues, said Rajesh Menon, the IPL franchise's chief operating officer. Instead, the team focuses on expanding its brand through merchandise and other business ventures globally.

Unlike other IPL teams that have invested in franchises across different countries, RCB remains one of the two teams without international cricket investments. Instead, it has acquired a Women's Premier League team and seeks growth outside traditional cricket avenues.

The team, prominent figures like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers have seen the playoffs multiple times without securing an IPL trophy. However, with strengthened management and strategic squad changes, RCB remains optimistic about future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025