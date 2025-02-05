Al-Gharafa's Triumph Edges Them Closer to Knockout Rounds
Al-Gharafa defeated Pakhtakor 1-0, boosting their chances in the Asian Champions League. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Persepolis, solidifying their lead in the standings. Al-Gharafa aims for the knockout stages while Persepolis' hopes are dimmed after a severe setback.
In a crucial Asian Champions League encounter, Qatar's Al-Gharafa clinched a 1-0 win over Pakhtakor in Doha, moving them closer to a potential knockout stage slot. The victory propels Pedro Martins' team to seventh place in the 12-team standings, with just one round left to play.
Al-Hilal delivered a dominant performance in Riyadh, overwhelming Persepolis 4-1. Malcom was pivotal, breaking open the scoreline early on, and Joao Cancelo followed up with a powerful strike. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari further consolidated Al-Hilal's dominance with a brace, though Giorgi Gvelesiani salvaged a late penalty for Persepolis.
The match saw Al-Hilal maintain their position at the top of the table, ensuring progression alongside compatriots Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, Qatar's Al-Sadd, and UAE's Al-Wasl to the next round. Persepolis, dropping to ninth, face a challenge to reclaim a qualifying spot.
