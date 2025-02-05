Left Menu

PSG Advances to French Cup Quarter-Finals with Commanding Win

Paris St Germain advanced to the French Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Le Mans, powered by goals from Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola. A defensive error by Alexandre Lauray facilitated PSG's first goal. PSG now prepares to host Monaco in an upcoming Ligue 1 match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:46 IST
Paris St Germain has secured their spot in the French Cup quarter-finals after a decisive 2-0 victory against third-tier Le Mans. The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when a defensive blunder by Alexandre Lauray allowed Goncalo Ramos to intercept and set up Desire Doue for the first goal.

Doue's proficient strike into the bottom left corner put PSG ahead, setting the tone for the match. In the second half, substitute Bradley Barcola expanded PSG's lead by receiving a lofted pass from Nuno Mendes and finishing forcefully at the near post in the 71st minute.

With this victory, PSG continues its momentum as they prepare to face third-placed Monaco in an upcoming Ligue 1 match on Friday. The team aims to maintain its lead at the top of the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

