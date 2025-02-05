Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin Opts Out of Team Combined to Focus on Individual Races

Mikaela Shiffrin will skip the team combined event at the world championships to concentrate on the giant slalom and slalom races. Recovering from a previous injury, she returned to racing last week in France, but isn't fully recovered yet. The championships continue in Austria in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:54 IST
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin announced her decision to not compete in the team combined event at the world championships in Austria, choosing instead to focus on the individual giant slalom and slalom competitions.

Shiffrin has been steadily recovering from an injury she sustained last November, when a ski crash ended her pursuit of a 100th World Cup victory. Returning last week, the 29-year-old finished 10th in the women's slalom at Courchevel, France, but admits she is still not at full strength.

She stated that while her return was invigorating, the path to complete recovery is challenging, requiring her to dedicate all her efforts to preparing for the upcoming races. The team combined event is set for February 11 in Saalbach, with the giant slalom and slalom events to follow on February 13 and 15, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

