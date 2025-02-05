Left Menu

Australia Faces Leadership Shuffle Amid Injury Woes Ahead of Champions Trophy

Australia faces a captaincy dilemma as Pat Cummins is unlikely to play in the ICC Champions Trophy due to an ankle injury. Coach Andrew McDonald considers Steve Smith and Travis Head for leadership. Meanwhile, Australia's ODI squad faces multiple injuries impacting key players, including Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh.

Updated: 05-02-2025 09:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In an unexpected turn of events, Australia's cricket team is undergoing a leadership shuffle ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. Captain Pat Cummins is highly doubtful to participate due to an ankle injury, coach Andrew McDonald revealed to ESPNCricinfo.

With Cummins sidelined, Steve Smith and Travis Head emerge as front-runners for the captaincy role. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood is also battling to return from a hip issue after recovering from previous injuries.

In addition to leadership concerns, Australia grapples with further injury impacts. Mitchell Marsh is set to miss the Champions Trophy, although he may later participate in the IPL. In the absence of key bowlers, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson could bolster the ODI squad, which heads to Sri Lanka this week.

