Australia's Captaincy Dilemma Unfolds Ahead of Champions Trophy

Australia's cricket team faces a captaincy challenge ahead of the Champions Trophy, as head coach Andrew McDonald reveals Pat Cummins is "heavily unlikely" to return in time. Cummins missed the Test series in Sri Lanka following the birth of his second child and an ankle injury from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

As Cummins grapples with fitness issues, the spotlight turns to Steve Smith and Travis Head as potential captains. Both players have been actively involved in preparing the squad, with Smith shining in the first Test against Sri Lanka and Head performing impressively during the Border-Gavaskar series.

Injuries also threaten Australia's squad balance. With Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood sidelined, adjustments are essential. Uncapped all-rounder Mitch Owen and pacers Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson emerge as possible replacements ahead of the ICC's February 12 deadline for squad submissions.

