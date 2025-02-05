Left Menu

Australia's Captaincy Dilemma Unfolds Ahead of Champions Trophy

Pat Cummins is unlikely to captain Australia in the upcoming Champions Trophy due to injury concerns and personal commitments. Coach Andrew McDonald suggests Steve Smith or Travis Head as potential leaders. Australia faces tough decisions on squad composition with injuries to key players like Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:54 IST
Australia's Captaincy Dilemma Unfolds Ahead of Champions Trophy
Pat Cummins
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team faces a captaincy challenge ahead of the Champions Trophy, as head coach Andrew McDonald reveals Pat Cummins is "heavily unlikely" to return in time. Cummins missed the Test series in Sri Lanka following the birth of his second child and an ankle injury from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

As Cummins grapples with fitness issues, the spotlight turns to Steve Smith and Travis Head as potential captains. Both players have been actively involved in preparing the squad, with Smith shining in the first Test against Sri Lanka and Head performing impressively during the Border-Gavaskar series.

Injuries also threaten Australia's squad balance. With Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood sidelined, adjustments are essential. Uncapped all-rounder Mitch Owen and pacers Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson emerge as possible replacements ahead of the ICC's February 12 deadline for squad submissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025