Cricket Clash: Cuttack Gears Up for India-England Match

Security measures will be heightened in and around Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, as preparations ramp up for the India-England cricket match this Sunday, according to local officials. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has also initiated beautification, sanitation, and fogging operations near the stadium in anticipation of the second one-day international match.

A high-level meeting was held on Tuesday to coordinate preparations. It was attended by representatives from the district administration, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), Odisha Olympic Association, as well as police, health departments, and the CMC. They finalized arrangements to ensure a smooth event.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jagmohan Meena, stated that four designated gates would manage the entry and exit of people, with personnel assigned to oversee security and sanitation. Meanwhile, the district health department plans to deploy ambulances and medical teams for emergencies, and special bus services will be available to ease spectator movement across key locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)