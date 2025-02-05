Healy Backs Boland Over Hazlewood: The New Aussie Fast Bowling Debate

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy has endorsed pacer Scott Boland as the nation's third seamer, opting for him over Josh Hazlewood due to the latter's recurring injuries. Hazlewood's frequent absences have seen him in and out of the Test lineup, prompting Boland's rise, as reported by SEN Australia.

Boland showcased outstanding performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, seizing the opportunity in Hazlewood's absence. His intimidating line and length caused significant trouble for Indian batsmen, and his notable achievement was claiming Virat Kohli's wicket four times in the series. Boland's efforts led to 21 wickets in three matches at an average of 13.19, topped by a ten-wicket haul in the fifth Test.

Despite Boland debuting in 2021 amidst a strong group of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, his international appearances have been limited. With 56 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 17.66, Boland's potential is evident. Healy acknowledges Boland's growing stature as Australia's third pacer in Test cricket, particularly on home soil and in England, advocating his skills in favorable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)