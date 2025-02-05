Left Menu

Ashleigh Gardner Leads Gujarat Giants in WPL

Ashleigh Gardner, Australian cricket all-rounder, has been appointed captain of Gujarat Giants for the upcoming Women's Premier League season. Gardner, a key figure in Australian cricket, has played an essential role in her team's successes and is eager to lead and inspire her squad to new heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:43 IST
Ashleigh Gardner (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, Gujarat Giants have named Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as the captain for the forthcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Gardner, who made her international debut in 2017, is a prominent figure in Australian cricket and has twice received the prestigious Belinda Clark Award. She was instrumental in Australia's gold medal triumph at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and emerged as the Player of the Tournament at the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Having been an essential part of the Gujarat Giants since the league's start, Gardner has accumulated 324 runs and taken 17 wickets over the past two WPL seasons. Expressing her excitement, Gardner stated, "It's an absolute honor to be named captain. I've loved being part of this team and am thrilled to lead such an exceptional group this season. We're a fantastic blend of experience and youth, with substantial Indian talent. I eagerly anticipate working with our squad and making our fans proud."

Michael Klinger, the team's head coach, affirmed Gardner's capabilities, noting her competitive spirit, tactical knowledge, and player-inspiring qualities. "She epitomizes the perfect candidate to steer Gujarat Giants. We believe her leadership will drive the team towards a triumphant campaign," Klinger remarked. Former captain Beth Mooney has stepped down to concentrate on her role as a wicketkeeper and opening batswoman, continuing to be a pivotal leader within the group.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer at Adani Sportsline, highlighted Gardner's appointment as a testament to their ambition to forge a world-class team. "With her commitment, skill, and leadership, Gardner personifies the ethos of Gujarat Giants. We are confident that under her captaincy, the team will deliver outstanding performances in the WPL," Adesara said. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

