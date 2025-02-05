Carlos Alcaraz Battles Into Second Round at Rotterdam Open

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in a grueling match against Dutch wild card Botic van de Zandschulp at the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday. According to the ATP Tour, Alcaraz faced challenges but eventually clinched a 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1 victory in two hours and 33 minutes, advancing to the second round.

Reflecting on the nail-biting match, Alcaraz acknowledged van de Zandschulp's consistent performance, stating, "I think Botic played a really solid match." He emphasized the importance of focus during tense moments and expressed satisfaction with his progress, noting his improved record against his opponent. Despite having 16 tour-level titles, Alcaraz is eyeing a breakthrough in indoor tournaments.

In another expected showdown, Alcaraz is set to face either Andrea Vavassori or 2025 titlist Felix Auger-Aliassime. Meanwhile, Holger Rune also booked a spot in the second round for the third consecutive year, overcoming Lorenzo Sonego with a 7-6(4), 6-4 win, showcasing 30 winners in a match lasting two hours and 11 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)