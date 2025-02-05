Karnataka Dominates National Games Swimming and Odisha-Haryana Football Final Showdown

On the final day of the 38th National Games held at the Manskhund Swimming Pool in Haldwani, athletes from across India showcased remarkable prowess in swimming. Karnataka, a standout performer, claimed a remarkable haul of gold medals, reaffirming its dominance on the national stage. In the Women's 100m Breaststroke, Harshita Jayaram H from Kerala secured victory with a time of 1:14.34. The silver medal was taken by Saanvi Yogesh Deshwal from Maharashtra at 1:16.37, with her compatriot Jyoti Bajirao Patil earning bronze in 1:17.36.

Karnataka's Vidit Shivshankar J B stole the spotlight in the Men's 100m Breaststroke, clinching gold with a notable time of 1:03.97. Dhanush C Suresh from Tamil Nadu and Rana Deepak Kumar Singh from Jharkhand followed, capturing silver and bronze with times of 1:04.51 and 1:04.57, respectively. In the Women's 100m Freestyle, another triumphant moment for Karnataka came as Dhinidhi Desingu P S won gold in 57.34 seconds, with competitors from Delhi and Maharashtra taking the other podium spots.

The Men's 100m Freestyle saw Srihari Nataraj from Karnataka take gold in a swift 50.65 seconds, while Maharashtra's swimmers rounded out the medals. In the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, Karnataka emerged victorious with a time of 4:03.91. As swimmers excelled, football fans turned their eyes to the pitch, where Odisha and Haryana triumphed in women's football, advancing to the final with decisive wins over Delhi and West Bengal, respectively.

