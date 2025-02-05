Bumrah's Fitness Dilemma: A Blow to India's Champion Dreams

Amidst India's preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy, former captain Ravi Shastri has underlined the importance of Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. The fast bowler's potential absence could diminish India's chances by 30%, according to Shastri.

Bumrah has been recovering from back spasms sustained during a Test match against Australia earlier this year. As expectations soar, Shastri warns against hasty decisions with Bumrah's return, emphasizing the long-term cricketing calendar.

With Bumrah's fitness in question, Ravi Shastri and Australian legend Ricky Ponting highlight Mohammed Shami as the backup focus, who recently rejoined the squad post-rehabilitation. India's management faces a strategic decision for the pace attack ahead of their fixtures against England and in the Champions Trophy.

