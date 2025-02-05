Left Menu

ISL Comes to Shillong: Boosting Meghalaya's Football Culture

The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to debut in Shillong, Meghalaya. Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte and head coach Petr Kratky express optimism about its positive impact on local football culture. This move is expected to enhance the region's exposure to top-tier football experiences.

Updated: 05-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:42 IST
The Indian Super League (ISL) is poised to make its debut in Shillong, Meghalaya, marking a significant milestone for the region's football culture. Lallianzuala Chhangte, captain of Mumbai City FC and a player for the Indian national team, is enthusiastic about the prospects.

Chhangte believes the decision to hold top-tier matches in the northeastern state will have a lasting effect on the local football scene. He said, 'Shillong is a beautiful place, and I am hopeful that fans from both NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will fill the stands.'

Echoing Chhangte's sentiments, Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed his eagerness to experience the unique conditions in Shillong. The ISL match is scheduled for February 7, where NorthEast United FC will host the Islanders at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

