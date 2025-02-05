ISL Comes to Shillong: Boosting Meghalaya's Football Culture

The Indian Super League (ISL) is poised to make its debut in Shillong, Meghalaya, marking a significant milestone for the region's football culture. Lallianzuala Chhangte, captain of Mumbai City FC and a player for the Indian national team, is enthusiastic about the prospects.

Chhangte believes the decision to hold top-tier matches in the northeastern state will have a lasting effect on the local football scene. He said, 'Shillong is a beautiful place, and I am hopeful that fans from both NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will fill the stands.'

Echoing Chhangte's sentiments, Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed his eagerness to experience the unique conditions in Shillong. The ISL match is scheduled for February 7, where NorthEast United FC will host the Islanders at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

