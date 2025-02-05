Chaos on the Pitch: Referee Struck in Suspended Argentine Match
An Argentine Primera Division game between Godoy Cruz and Talleres Cordoba was suspended after an assistant referee was hit by an object from the crowd. This incident occurred after a disallowed goal controversy involving VAR. The linesman suffered a forehead injury, causing the match to be called off.
The Argentine Primera Division match between Godoy Cruz and Talleres Cordoba hit a dramatic pause after an assistant referee was injured by an object hurled from the stands. The object, resembling a thin tube, was picked up by the main referee, Yael Falcon Perez, prompting immediate medical attention for linesman Diego Martin, who sustained a forehead wound.
The game, already marred by controversy due to a disallowed goal from midfielder Nicolas Fernandez following a VAR decision, was halted once more. The potential go-ahead goal for Godoy Cruz in the 37th minute was denied, keeping the score locked at 0-0 until play was suspended just before the second half could commence.
This unexpected disruption underlines ongoing concerns about crowd behavior impacting the safety and integrity of top-flight football matches, casting a spotlight on the need for stricter measures in stadium events.
