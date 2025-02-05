Chaos on the Pitch: Referee Struck in Suspended Argentine Match

The Argentine Primera Division match between Godoy Cruz and Talleres Cordoba hit a dramatic pause after an assistant referee was injured by an object hurled from the stands. The object, resembling a thin tube, was picked up by the main referee, Yael Falcon Perez, prompting immediate medical attention for linesman Diego Martin, who sustained a forehead wound.

The game, already marred by controversy due to a disallowed goal from midfielder Nicolas Fernandez following a VAR decision, was halted once more. The potential go-ahead goal for Godoy Cruz in the 37th minute was denied, keeping the score locked at 0-0 until play was suspended just before the second half could commence.

This unexpected disruption underlines ongoing concerns about crowd behavior impacting the safety and integrity of top-flight football matches, casting a spotlight on the need for stricter measures in stadium events.

(With inputs from agencies.)