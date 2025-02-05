Telangana Celebrates Rising Cricket Stars with Cash Rewards

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday declared a substantial cash reward of Rs one crore for emerging cricketer Gongadi Trisha. Trisha, hailing from Bhadrachalam, showcased an outstanding performance at the recent ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

The cricketer met the Chief Minister at his residence, where Reddy applauded her achievements and wished for her continued success on the global stage.

In addition to Trisha's reward, cash prizes of Rs 10 lakhs each were announced for team member Dhruti Kesari, Head Coach Nausheen, and trainer Shalini. Trisha also received the Player of Tournament award in the U19 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)