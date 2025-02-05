Virat Kohli's Epic Sixes: A Reminder Before Champions Trophy 2025

With the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya reminisces about Virat Kohli's spectacular sixes against Pakistani seamer Haris Rauf during the penultimate over of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne. Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 balls rallied India in front of a massive 90,000-strong crowd.

In an interview with the ICC, Pandya expressed the excitement and emotional intensity of that moment. He described the impact of Kohli's remarkable shots as a morale-breaker for the opposition, highlighting the pressure on bowlers in such a charged atmosphere. The game remains a historic clash for fans, filled with emotion and anticipation.

The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, will witness India playing all its matches in Dubai, including a highly anticipated face-off with Pakistan on February 23. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will lead a formidable squad featuring top players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya.

