Left Menu

Cricket Tensions Spill Over: Thane Match Turns Violent

A cricket match in Thane descended into violence, leading to the arrest of six people, including a Yuva Sena office-bearer. The dispute began over umpire decisions and escalated to a physical altercation. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to verify claims of knife use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST
Cricket Tensions Spill Over: Thane Match Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cricket match in Thane erupted into violence, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, including a Yuva Sena office-bearer. The incident unfolded during a cricket tournament organized to celebrate Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde's birthday.

The event was orchestrated by Siddhesh Abhange of the Yuva Sena. Tensions rose when players contested the umpire's decisions, escalating into a heated argument with tournament organizers. The dispute quickly spiraled into a violent confrontation.

Local police responded promptly to control the situation. While six arrests have been made, police are still investigating claims of knife use, although current CCTV footage does not substantiate this claim. The probe remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI steps up in the battle against diabetes complications

AI in precision oncology: Doctors don’t always trust AI - and that’s a good thing

New AI model cracks cancer prognostics, outshines traditional methods

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025