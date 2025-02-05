Cricket Tensions Spill Over: Thane Match Turns Violent
A cricket match in Thane descended into violence, leading to the arrest of six people, including a Yuva Sena office-bearer. The dispute began over umpire decisions and escalated to a physical altercation. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to verify claims of knife use.
A cricket match in Thane erupted into violence, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, including a Yuva Sena office-bearer. The incident unfolded during a cricket tournament organized to celebrate Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde's birthday.
The event was orchestrated by Siddhesh Abhange of the Yuva Sena. Tensions rose when players contested the umpire's decisions, escalating into a heated argument with tournament organizers. The dispute quickly spiraled into a violent confrontation.
Local police responded promptly to control the situation. While six arrests have been made, police are still investigating claims of knife use, although current CCTV footage does not substantiate this claim. The probe remains ongoing.
