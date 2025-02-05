Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Updates on Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Ahead of India-England ODI Series

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed concerns over star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's injury. The team awaits medical scan updates to determine Bumrah's participation in the final ODI against England. Bumrah's fitness is crucial as India prepares for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in early 2025.

Updated: 05-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for their ODI series against England, captain Rohit Sharma revealed updates on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's injury. During a press conference on Wednesday, Sharma stated the team is eagerly awaiting results from Bumrah's medical scans to assess his condition.

Bumrah did not bowl in the final innings of the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match against Australia, prompting medical experts to advise rest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated Bumrah undergo a five-week recovery period post-Sydney Test before undergoing further scans.

The team management, Sharma noted, will have more insight into Bumrah's availability for the last ODI against England once the scan results arrive. Bumrah, a leading wicket-taker last year, is vital to India's squad as they eye the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

