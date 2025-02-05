Left Menu

Sri Lanka Gears Up for Redemption Against Australia: Final Test for Karunaratne

Sri Lanka faces a must-win situation in the second test against Australia to level the series after a crushing defeat in the first match. The match marks Dimuth Karunaratne's final test, adding emotional significance. Changes in the team lineup are expected as both teams eye strategic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In the wake of a staggering loss by an innings and 242 runs in the first test against Australia, Sri Lanka is poised to stage a comeback in the second match at Galle. The game, commencing on Thursday, is particularly significant as it marks the farewell appearance of 36-year-old Dimuth Karunaratne, who will be playing his 100th and final test match. Karunaratne, reflecting on an illustrious career, has expressed contentment over his cricket journey, having amassed over 7,000 runs.

The former Sri Lankan captain shared his aspirations and achievements in a press briefing, pointing out the challenges faced due to limited test matches in recent years. The team is set to undergo changes, with Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, and Lahiru Kumara poised to join the playing XI. Current captain Dhananjaya de Silva emphasized the need to address the batting collapse from the first test and adjust strategies to suit the improved pitch conditions at Galle.

Australia, under skipper Steve Smith, anticipates a spin-friendly surface, contrasting the conditions of the first test where their lineup excelled. Despite the solid performance in the previous match, the Australian team is considering changes as well, potentially debuting all-rounder Cooper Connolly. This test series finale is crucial for both teams, with Sri Lanka eager to even the series and Australia aiming for a clean sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

