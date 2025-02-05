USGA Creates New Exemption Pathway for LIV Golf in U.S. Open

The USGA has announced a new exemption category aimed at LIV Golf players, allowing them to compete in the U.S. Open. This makes the tournament the first of golf's majors to formalize an entry pathway for players from the Saudi-funded circuit.

This year, one spot in the U.S. Open field, scheduled for June 12-15, will be dedicated to a top-three player from the LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, provided they are not already exempt.

For the next year, the exemption will extend to two players from the final 2025 individual standings and the May 18, 2026 list, based on non-exempt players' rankings. Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania will host this year's U.S. Open.

