Left Menu

USGA Creates New Exemption Pathway for LIV Golf in U.S. Open

The USGA has introduced a new exemption category allowing LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open. This initiative marks the first major golf tournament to offer a formal entry path for players from the Saudi-backed circuit. Starting this year, and expanding next year, top players from LIV Golf will have the chance to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:34 IST
USGA Creates New Exemption Pathway for LIV Golf in U.S. Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The USGA has announced a new exemption category aimed at LIV Golf players, allowing them to compete in the U.S. Open. This makes the tournament the first of golf's majors to formalize an entry pathway for players from the Saudi-funded circuit.

This year, one spot in the U.S. Open field, scheduled for June 12-15, will be dedicated to a top-three player from the LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, provided they are not already exempt.

For the next year, the exemption will extend to two players from the final 2025 individual standings and the May 18, 2026 list, based on non-exempt players' rankings. Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania will host this year's U.S. Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025